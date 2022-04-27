Serpent Rogue game launches on PC, Xbox, Switch

The Serpent Rogue has this week launched on the PC via Steam, Xbox and Nintendo Switch handheld console providing a chance to play a “botanical” action-adventure game set in a medieval fantasy world. Master the art of alchemy, explore forgotten lands, tame wild beasts and protect the realm from impending disaster. “You will craft, brew, boil, & concoct potions all in your stead to defeat an ominous danger!” Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Serpent Rogue.

“The ominous Serpent Rogue has laid down roots on Mount Morbus. Its evil is spreading quickly, and it threatens to overwhelm the realm. It is your task as the Warden to confront the Serpent Rogue and bring peace and tranquillity to the land. Explore every inch of the map, unearth secret passages, and expand your knowledge to stand against the incoming disaster.”

Serpent Rogue game

“Using your alchemy skills, craft and experiment with different ingredients to create extraordinary potions each with its own unique effects. Take on quests from the inhabitants of the cursed land and earn resources to further your exploits.”

“Each action you take will create interesting sequences of cause and effect. Keep too many creatures in one place and this will attract blood-thirsty reapers. Forget to bury the perished ones and you’ll start to attract corpse-eating ghouls. Hoard too many items in one location and attract plague-spreading vermin.

Shapeshift into different creatures, brew potions that will alter your body, give you unique abilities and create the perfect balance between human and creature.”

Source : Steam : Nintendo

