Unique clock writes the time in sequins

Hackster.io member ekaggrat has created a unique clock which writes the time in sequins. Built using an Arduino Nano R3 micro-controller together with a variety of 3D printed components, the project is classed as requiring an advanced skill set and has been showcased on the Hackster.io website. Check out the video belwo to see it in action.

“This project is a continuation of my quest to build a robotic clock which can write and rewrite the time continuously day in and day out and keep going doing it. My first attempt with doodle clock was a failure due to the marker drying up and the second attempt with doodle#2 failed as the display got scratched very soon .

This clock was inspired by my daughters t shirt with the pattern changing sequin cloth glued to it. After getting some stock fabric from a vendor i figured out the size of the clock based on the minimum resolution of the cloth . The fabric has circles of 5mm stitched 3 mm apart. Also another limit of the clock was my printer bed size of 245x170mm .”

Source : Hackster.io : Gizmodo

