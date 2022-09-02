22 new games arrive on GeForce Now in September

NVIDIA has this week announced that 22 new games will be joining the GeForce NOW library, with 19 day-and-date releases including action role-playing game Steelrising.”And build the perfect Minifigure Fighter in LEGO Brawls, one of 10 new additions streaming this week.”

The September GeForce Now games line-up starts with 10 new games streaming this week, including tomorrow’s release of LEGO Brawls, streaming on GeForce NOW for PC, macOS, and Chrome OS and web browsers.

GeForce Now games September :

TRAIL OUT (New release on Steam, Sept. 7)

Steelrising (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 8)

Broken Pieces (New release on Steam, Sept. 9)

Isonzo (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 13)

Little Orpheus (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 13)

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary (New release on Steam, Sept. 14)

Metal: Hellsinger (New release on Steam, Sept. 15)

Stones Keeper (New release on Steam, Sept. 15)

SBK 22 (New release on Steam, Sept. 15)

Construction Simulator (New release on Steam, Sept. 20)

Soulstice (New release on Steam, Sept. 20)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 27)

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator (New release on Steam, Sept. 29)

Jagged Alliance: Rage! (Steam)

Weable (Steam)

Animal Shelter (Steam)

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms (Steam)

Ground Branch (Steam)

“The 2.0.44 update, starting to roll out now and continuing over the next week, is bringing new audio modes to the PC and Mac apps. Priority members can experience support for 5.1 Surround sound, and GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members can enjoy support for both 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound.”

GeForce Now games streaming this week:

Call of the Wild: The Angler (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

F1 Manager 2022 (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Scathe (New release on Steam)

Gerda: A Flame in Winter (New release on Steam, Sept. 1)

MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator (New release on Steam, Sept. 1)

LEGO Brawls (New release on Steam, Sept. 2)

Arcade Paradise (Epic Games Store)

Dark Deity (Epic Games Store)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (Steam)

Lumencraft (Steam)

Source : NVIDIA

