Kasi multi-sensory learning system hits Kickstarter

Teacher Julia Winter has designed a new multisensory learning system aptly named the Kasi, which she has launched via Kickstarter this month with the aim of raising the required funds to take the concept into production. Specifically designed to make learning a tactile and touchable experience for all students. Kasi uses augmented reality technology and computer vision to provide guidance and instant feedback for students.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $75 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Kasi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Kasi multi-sensory learning system project play the promotional video below.

“Kasi will immerse students in hands-on experiences for different STEM subjects, starting with chemistry. The visual nature of chemistry and the lack of prior knowledge from everyday experiences makes chemistry particularly challenging to learn, especially for blind and visually impaired (BVI) students. Kasi is critically important for these students because they only have the senses of touch and hearing to make sense of the sub-microscopic world of chemistry.”

“Bonds and lone pair pieces are made with concave sides to fit snugly against the atom during learning activities. This feature allows students to manipulate the chemical structure smoothly as they are guided by prompts from the Kasi system.”

“Kasi’s full set comes with a magnetic board, USB webcam, camera stand, 6 lone pairs, 1 positive charge, 1 negative charge, 1 nitrogen atom, 2 chlorine atoms, 2 carbon atoms, 2 oxygen atoms, 6 hydrogen atoms, 1 hint token, 7 single bonds, 2 double bonds, and one triple bonds.”

Source : Kickstarter

