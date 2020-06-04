Micro:bit STEM sensor module and expansion board

Micro:bit users and educators may be interested in a new piece of hardware offering a simple makecode block and sensors module and expansion board.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the expansion board which is now available to back via Kickstarter from just £16 with delivery expected to take place during August 2020.

I am an experienced electronic Engineer from Hong Kong. For many people, learning STEM is not easy due to the complicated hardware configuration and coding. In order to make things easy, I have tried to simplify everything (simple module, simple Makecode block).

“Our versatile expansion board can be used with Micro:bit, mainly through the I2C interface to connect our sensor modules and OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display module. OLED is a better display than the LED array on micro:bit. The WiFi module interface is also reserved on the board, which can be plugged in to achieve network functions. With my multi-function expansion board and modules, can avoid complicated jumping wires and breadboard, reduce the barriers of learning.”

Source : Kickstarter

