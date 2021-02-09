Developers, makers and hobbyists searching for an accurate temperature and humidity sensor may be interested to know that Adafruit is now stocking the Sensirion SHT40 Temperature and Humidity Sensor, priced at $5.95. The Sensirion Temperature/Humidity sensors are some of the “finest & highest-accuracy devices you can get” explains Adafruit and the SHT40 sensor is the fourth generation.

The SHT40 has an excellent ±1.8% typical relative humidity accuracy from 25 to 75% and ±0.2 ∞C typical accuracy from 0 to 75 ∞C and includes true I2C interface for easy interfacing with only two wires (plus power and ground).

“Such a lovely chip – so we spun up a breakout board with the SHT4x and some supporting circuitry such as pullup resistors and capacitors. To make things even easier, we’ve included SparkFun Qwiic compatible STEMMA QT connectors for the I2C bus so you don’t even need to solder! If you prefer working on a breadboard, each order comes with one fully assembled and tested PCB breakout and a small piece of header. You’ll need to solder the header onto the PCB, but it’s fairly easy and takes only a few minutes even for a beginner. “

SHT40 sensor specifications and features :

– Relative humidity accuracy: up to ±1.8 %RH

– Temperature accuracy: up to ±0.2 °C

– Breakout supply voltage: 3.3 to 5V

– Average bare sensor current: 0.4 μA (at meas. rate 1 Hz)

– Idle bare sensor current: 80 nA

– I2C fast mode plus, CRC checksum

– Operating range: 0…100 %RH, -40…125 °C

– Fully functional in condensing environment

– Variable power heater

– NIST traceability for sensor

– JEDEC JESD47 qualification for sensor

– Mature technology from global market leader Sensirion

– I2C address 0x44

Source : Adafruit

