Flora Easy self watering flowerpot from €64

If like me you could do with a little more green in your fingers when looking after household plants, you might be interested in a new self watering flowerpot aptly named the Flora Easy. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project allows you to pledge for a trough style flowerpot equipped with volcanic pebbles and a water reservoir capable of providing up to 14 days of water. Helping your plan survive even if you neglect them due to a busy life.

The Flora Easy is different to other self watering flowerpots currently on the market due to the inclusion of a water pump which is housed in the base. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $67 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We work with an experienced producer and, of course, tested Flora Easy as a prototype for quiet some time to create a perfect product. So the only things that might actually lead to a delayed delivery are shipping or the Covid virus. We did, however, make sure to include a buffer so your Flora Easy pot arrives in time for Eastern. Of course, sustainability also includes developing products that have a long shelf life. Flora Easy works with a quality manufacturer whose pots are made to last for at least a decade. Our product range is designed in such a way that if a pot should fall down and individual components break, individual components can be replaced.”

Self watering flowerpot

“Flora Easy started with someone who didn’t want to put up with not having a green thumb. Of course, gardeners and microbiologists played a key role in the development. By working with many people who did not only provide expertise. but put their heart and soul into Flora Easy, we can now offer one of the few flowerpots that is also recommended by specialist retailers. (Which is quite a feat because local gardeners only sell products they believe in.)

The aim of Flora easy is to give everyone that green thumb, which only some of us seem to be born with. That’s why it was so important to us that Flora Easy is simple and easy to use. Just plant anything your like. connect to a power source and you’re done.”

If the Flora Easy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Flora Easy self watering flowerpot project play the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter





