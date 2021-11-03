Segway-Ninebot S Kids electric scooter unveiled

Segway is launching a new electric scooter designed for kids, the Segway-Ninebot S Kids and it comes with three riding modes and apparently a range of safety features.

Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic service industries, launched the company’s most advanced smart self-balancing electric scooter for children. The Segway-Ninebot S Kids comes equipped with top safety features and smart technology allowing children to enjoy the electric scooter in reasonable yet incredibly fun ways. The new member of the Segway-Ninebot family is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding list of innovative products offered by the tech conglomerate.

One of the major differences between Segway-Ninebot S Kids and other Segway models is the size of the vehicle and the materials used to create it. The newly launched self-balancing vehicle was engineered specifically for children. The knee bar is tailored for children’s height, knee control pad is made of a soft yet incredibly durable material, and the area pedal is large enough to make it easier for children to stand firm and be in control. The body of the scooter is ultra-thin but is sturdy enough to allow children weighing up to 132 lbs to use the device.

the device will retail for $499.99.

Source Segway

