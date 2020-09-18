Seagte Exos X18 18 TB hard drive launches for $562

The Seagate Exos X18 is the fifth-generation high capacity helium 3.5-inch 7200 RPM nearline enterprise drive offering 18 TB with both SATA and SAS interfaces and is now available to purchase priced at around $562 The Seagate Exos X18 drive supports hyperscale, datacenter, and enterprise NAS system storage challenges by enabling ultra-fast data transfers, lower power and weight compared with traditional nearline drives, increased random reads/write (IOPS) than previous generations with 512e and 4KN formatting says Seagate. “Exos X18 includes built-in data protection through Seagate Secure technology that provides for safe, affordable, fast, and easy drive retirement.”

“Seagate’s Exos X18 hard drives and upgraded Exos AP controllers enable enterprises to effectively tackle challenges associated with the exponential rise in data volumes by increasing system capacity and reducing deployment complexity,” said Ken Claffey, vice president and general manager of enterprise data solutions at Seagate Technology. “With the ever-increasing demand from enterprise data centers for greater storage capacity and efficiency, Seagate offers the industry’s leading density and configurability with ease of deployment for data lakes and private storage clouds.”

– Market-leading 18 TB HDD offering the highest capacity available for more petabytes per rack1

– Highly reliable performance with enhanced caching, making it the logical choice for cloud data centre and massive scale-out data centre applications

– Hyperscale SATA model tuned for large data transfers and low latency PowerBalanceTM feature optimises Watts/TB

– Maximise total cost of ownership savings through lower power and weight with helium sealed-drive design

– Proven helium side-sealing weld technology for added handling robustness and leak protection

– Digital environmental sensors to monitor internal drive conditions for optimal operation and performance

– Data protection and security — Seagate SecureTM features for safe, affordable, fast and easy drive retirement

– Proven enterprise-class reliability backed by 5-year limited warranty and 2.5M-hr MTBF rating

Best-Fit Applications

– Scalable hyperscale applications/cloud data centers

– Massive scale-out data centres

– Big data applications

– High-capacity density RAID storage

– Mainstream enterprise external storage arrays

– Distributed file systems, including Hadoop and Ceph

– Enterprise backup and restore — D2D, virtual tape

– Centralised surveillance

Source : TPU : Seagate

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals