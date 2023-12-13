Seagate 24TB SkyHawk AI CMR HDD designed for AI video analytics

If you are searching for some serious storage capacity for your NAS or next build. You will be pleased to know that Seagate has introduced a new 24TB SkyHawk AI CMR HDD. The launch of the SkyHawk AI 24 TB HDD comes on the heels of the release of the Seagate Exos X24 24 TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based hard drive. The introduction of these high-capacity storage solutions is a strategic response to the data-intensive demands of today’s digital world, particularly in the edge security industry where AI-powered applications are increasingly becoming the norm.

“Designed for AI video analytics, SkyHawk AI supports up to 64 HD cameras and 32 additional AI streams while offering capacities up to 24 TB. It delivers zero dropped frames with ImagePerfect™ AI and has enterprise-class workload rates at 550 TB/yr for high reliability.”

The SkyHawk AI 24 TB HDD is not just a storage device; it is a purpose-built solution designed for AI-enabled network video recorders (NVRs). This allows for efficient storage and easy access to large data sets, a critical requirement in today’s data-driven environments. The storage drive’s design enables it to handle up to 64 HD video camera streams and 32 additional AI streams simultaneously. This makes it a versatile solution for a wide range of surveillance environments, from small-scale security setups to large, complex surveillance systems.

Seagate 24TB SkyHawk HDD

One of the standout features of the SkyHawk AI 24 TB HDD is its high reliability. The drive boasts an impressive mean time between failures (MTBF) of up to 2.5 million hours and can handle a workload rate of 550 TB/year. This high level of reliability is crucial in the security industry where the continuous, uninterrupted operation of surveillance systems is paramount.

The SkyHawk AI 24 TB HDD is not only powerful and reliable but also smart. It comes equipped with Seagate’s proprietary ImagePerfect AI firmware, which ensures no frames are dropped even under heavy workloads. This feature is particularly important in surveillance applications where every frame can hold critical information.

In addition, the drive features the SkyHawk Health Management tool, a built-in system that monitors environmental and usage conditions. This tool can recommend preventative actions when necessary, helping to mitigate potential issues before they can impact system performance or reliability.

The SkyHawk AI 24 TB HDD comes with an attractive price tag of $599.99, offering a cost-effective solution for businesses needing high-capacity, reliable, and smart storage for their surveillance and security operations. The drive will start shipping this month, making it readily available for businesses ready to upgrade their storage capabilities.

The launch of the SkyHawk AI 24 TB HDD is a testament to Seagate’s commitment to delivering high-capacity, reliable, and intelligent storage solutions. It not only addresses the growing data needs of the edge security industry but also offers a smart and efficient solution for AI-enabled NVRs. With its high reliability, smart features, and competitive pricing, the SkyHawk AI 24 TB HDD is poised to make a significant impact on the video and imaging applications market.



