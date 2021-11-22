SDS PRO electric hand drill is great for modelling, making and more

Makers, modelling enthusiasts, engineers and electronic enthusiasts searching for a small electric hand-held drill may be interested in the SDS PRO. A small compact mini electric drill equipped with smart motion control, smart talk force and 10 drill bits. The electric drill weighs just 53 g and measures 15 mm x 137 mm in length. Launched via Indiegogo the SDS PRO electric handrail has raised over $120,000 thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still 27 days remaining on its campaign.

SDS PRO electric hand drill

“The SDS Pro packs quite a punch in its ridiculously compact design. With built-in shadowless lights, an internal motor with 5 modes of torque, and an OLED screen that lets you know the speed and direction of the rotating bit, the SDS PRO is a nifty tool that is perfect for homes, offices, hobbies, and workshops. It’s also the shape and size of a pen, and is completely wireless, making it an incredibly handy and useful piece of hardware to work with.”

If the SDS PRO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the SDS PRO hand drill project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $53 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Inheriting all the key features of SES, SDS PRO will be uniquely equipped with a smart control and motion control drilling speed. Focusing on improving the quality of life, the simplified one-key control design function makes drilling of different materials a breeze. This tiny SDS handheld drill is the ideal tool for your DIY or even for more intricate art/design/technical jobs. Sitting inside its aluminium body is the SDS PRO’s high-torque motor and a 32-bit microprocessor which can automatically adjust torque, direction, and RPM to suit the material you’re working with.”

“The SDS PRO comes with 5 settings to choose from, including two smart modes that let you control the drill speed and direction simply through wrist movements. With 10 titanium-coated drill bits to choose from (ranging from 0.6mm to 2.2mm), the SDS PRO gives you precision in the most compact form factor.The OLED screen displays the status, gear and battery capacity of the rig. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the hand drill, jump over to the official SDS PRO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

