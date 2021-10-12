Anamorphic lens for filmmakers and cinematography

Filmmakers photographers and those of you passionate about cinematography may be interested in a new anamorphic lens currently available via Kickstarter. The FF 60mm T2.9 1.33X anamorphic lens with 1.35X Anamorphic adapter has been designed to provide a “cinematic artsy look with true anamorphic characteristics” say its creators.

Anamorphic camera lens

With 1.8x anamorphic squeeze, the anamorphic lens features and creates captivating oval bokeh and regular horizontal lens flare in an ultra-wide cinematic aspect ratio. “This distinctive, unique oval-shaped bokeh, and soft out-of-focus blur adds a sense of depth while highlighting the photo subjects, creating a stunning effect that makes your photos and video more artistic and interesting.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $449 or £331 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Born to create masterpieces, GREAT JOY has got what it takes to produce a Hollywood blockbuster: high-quality images without deformation, natural and saturated blue lens flares as well as buttery smooth elliptical bokeh. It’s the perfect way to use a full-frame coverage lens to achieve a wider perspective, higher quality, and more details without cropping, compared to APS-C or M4/3. With GREAT JOY, you are able to enhance the artistic appeal of your footage and immerse your audience in an anamorphic world.”

If the Great Joy campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Great Joy anamorphic lens project play the promotional video below.

What is a anamorphic lens?

Anamorphic lens changes the dimensions of an image in one axis providing a wider field of view to the photographer and fitting that same image onto a narrower sensor. In simple terms the anamorphic lens lenses maximize the use of the sensor by fitting more scope onto the camera’s sensor.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the lens, jump over to the official Great Joy crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

