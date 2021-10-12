MagicBox the ultimate product photography studio

Product photographers and business owners looking for a way to easily add extra creativity to their product shots or simply take professional 360° images of their goods, may be interested in the MagicBox ML40, designed to provide the ultimate product photography studio. The compact design allows you to remove the need for huge lighting setups and offers a professional product shooting bench that can be used for a wide variety of different photographic needs.

MagicBox product photography studio

The MagicBox features a high-precision mechanical turntable has a large diameter of 700mm or 27 inches, the maximum size of photographed objects is 400mm or 16 inches and its powerful load capacity supports products of up to 10kg or 22lbs in weight. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $1199 or £885 (depending on current exchange rates).

“If you’re in the business of selling physical products, you’re in need of a lot of pristine product shots… Commercial product shooting needs a professional shooting studio and photographer. You also need to edit your photo with professional image processing software which typically cost a lot of money and time. “

Assuming that the MagicBox funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the MagicBox product photography studio project watch the promotional video below.

“MagicBox ML40 solves that as a portable intelligent 360° Photo Bench that works as an all-in-one photo studio with a built-in turntable that you can use to get perfect product shots every time—requiring no skills, expensive equipment, studio rentals, or expert labour. With MagicBox ML40, you will instantly become a master photographer for all the product shots you’ll ever need!”

Small product photography studio setup

“Forget about spending a fortune on expensive photographers or photography equipment. We created the all-in-one photo studio that lets you always take perfect 360° images—with only one click!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the product photography studio, jump over to the official MagicBox crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

