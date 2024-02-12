Rugged travel media case and SDcard reader designed for content creators

In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, where photographers and videographers are constantly on the move, managing a plethora of memory cards and devices can be a daunting task. Enter CAZE, the advanced storage case perfect for travelling and keeping your SD card safe. That’s been meticulously designed to streamline the digital lives of content creators. This innovative case is more than just a protective shell for your precious data; it’s a comprehensive solution for efficient data management across a variety of memory card types and electronic devices.

CAZE boasts an impressive storage capacity, engineered to securely house 4 SD cards, 12 Micro SD cards, and 4 Nano SIM cards. The thoughtful design includes dedicated slots for an Eject Pin and a USB Adapter, ensuring that essential tools are always within reach. The well-crafted card slots are designed to keep your cards firmly in place while still allowing for quick and easy access when you need to swap them out.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $45 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. Data protection is a top priority for CAZE, which features a multi-layer defense system to safeguard your valuable information. An inner sealing ring provides a barrier against dust and moisture, while the robust aluminum alloy body offers protection against physical damage. Additionally, a silicone shell envelops the case, offering yet another layer of impact resistance to keep your data secure.

For content creators working against tight deadlines, CAZE’s support for rapid data transfer is a significant advantage. Equipped with integrated SD4.0 UHS-II and USB 3.1 Gen 2 support, the case enables swift movement of large files, thereby boosting your productivity. The design of the case allows for the concurrent reading of SD, MicroSD, and USB devices, facilitating effective multitasking during data management tasks.

The compatibility of CAZE is extensive, functioning seamlessly with the latest iPhone 15 models as well as a variety of Android phones, tablets, and laptops. This wide-ranging compatibility ensures that you can transfer data across different platforms with ease, eliminating the need for additional adapters or card readers.

If the CAZE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the CAZE rugged media case and SDcard reader project view the promotional video below.

An innovative feature of CAZE is the status management toggle, which provides a quick visual reference to monitor the storage status of your cards. This is particularly useful for managing multiple projects and ensuring that your data is protected and organized.

The user-friendly design of the case is evident in its practical features. Recessed SD card slots prevent accidental drops, while MicroSD slots are designed for easy access. The inclusion of Nano SIM card slots and an eject pin slot is essential for managing mobile devices, and the USB adapter slot expands your connectivity options.

Ultimately, CAZE is more than just a storage case—it’s an integral data transfer system that caters to the needs of modern creatives. With its substantial storage capabilities, robust protection, fast data transfer speeds, and broad device compatibility, CAZE stands out as an essential tool for photographers, videographers, and content creators who prioritize efficiency and reliability when managing their digital assets. Whether you’re a professional on assignment or an enthusiast capturing life’s moments, CAZE is the ally you need to keep your digital workflow organized and secure.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the rugged media case and SDcard reader, jump over to the official CAZE crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

