Learn to program and celebrate Scratch Week

If you would like to learn the basics of programming you might be interested to know that this week is Scratch Week a global celebration of the programming platform Scratch. The celebrations take place until May 21, 2022 and plenty of free resources have been made available to help you start your programming journey. Scratch is an easy-to-use block-based programming language that can be used to program a wide variety of different microcontrollers and is included in the official Raspberry Pi operating system.

Scratch Week 2022

“With Scratch and ScratchJr you can program your own interactive stories, games, and animations. Whether you are new to Scratch or a long-time user, we invite you to imagine what you would like to create. We hope this week brings a playful spirit to those Scratching around the world! During the week of May 15–21, the Scratch Team will share a new theme every weekday.

People of all ages are invited to create projects based on any of the themes that inspire them. Visit the “Featured Studios” section of the online community from Monday to Friday to find the daily themes and create your own project.”

“The Scratch website will feature studios for each of the daily themes. A studio is like an online gallery: it’s a collection of projects based on a certain theme. Add Scratch Week projects to the studios to share with the larger online community — as well as see what others around the world have created. Studios will be launched every weekday from Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20.”

“Code Club World is a great place to start coding for children who have never done any coding or programming before. The Code Club World online platform lets them begin their coding journey with fun activities, starting by creating their own personal avatar.”

Source : Code Club World : RPiF : SWeek

