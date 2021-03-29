Autonomous Scout home robot hits Kickstarter from $139

If you are searching for an artificial intelligent powered autonomous mobile robot for your home you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for Scout. With over 1400 backers the project has already blasted past $200,000 in funding with still 39 days remaining. Scout can provide a number of useful features and can be :

– A loyal robot guarding your home 24/7 autonomously.

– A smart home gadget making monitoring so convenient.

– A fun tutor for robotic programming.

– A pet watcher who takes it job seriously.

– A lovely and cute companion, ready for any exploration mission.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $139 or £101 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Scout campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Scout robot project checkout the promotional video below.

“We are proud to introduce Scout, the world’s first AI-powered autonomous home robot that lets you monitor, discover, and explore your world like never before. Scout is the ideal fun gadget for homeowners, pet lovers, programming learners, and robot passionists. And amazingly, it comes with a price tag that everyone can afford. “

“There is no IP camera or robot on the market that can meet all these needs, but tiny Scout can! Like a robot in sci-fi movies, it is real and it is fun! And it’s affordable! Scout debut was at CES 2021 early this year. Pilot lab team leader Mr. Jun was interviewed by Bionic Buzz, and also demonstrated Scout. Unlike other robot products on Kickstarter, Scout is not a prototype, it is ready for mass production. And it is Moorebot’s third-generation robot. You can learn more in this interview video.”

“It connects to a mobile phone or internet via Wi-Fi and can stream live HD video with two-way audio. Use the Moorebot Scout App to view the image up to 1080P quality. Scout supports most of the IP camera features. It allows to you monitor home from anywhere in the world. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the robot, jump over to the official Scout crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

