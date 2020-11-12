Scenario Cards help you find out what really matters to you

In these strange times it is sometimes easy to forget what really matters to and lose your sense of purpose, goals and aspirations. Scenario Cards have been created by Roel Vogels to help you reassess your life goals and get you back on track.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $18 or £14, offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Scenario Cards Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Scenario Cards project watch the promotional video below.

“With these cards, you don’t have to meet with a life-coach to find your purpose. You can use the scenarios for mini-coaching sessions to discover what you really want to know about yourself and your friends. To uncover your purpose one must follow three steps. Hence we designed three packs. With all three packs at hand you have a set of cards for every occasion, whether you are with your friends, family, your partner or your co-workers.”

“We have spent a lot of time designing our cards into something truly beautiful, which invites for deep reflection yet also provides the space to formulate answers that need time to get to. By using subtle pastel colors we trigger you to get excited to set aside your fear of judgement and discover what is true for you, right now, in this moment. Do you hate spending $1000 on a life-coach to find your purpose? So do we. That’s why we created Scenario Cards.”

Each card comes with one ‘What if…’ scenario. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Scenario Cards crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

The cards make a unique gift for anyone who either:

Wants to discover their purpose or those of their friends

Is looking for more meaning in life/work.

Is on the way to-, in, or recently out of a burnout.

Is a life-coach looking for inspiration.

Loves deep and meaningful conversation.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the affiliate links, you can find out more details here

