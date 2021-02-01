Bluebat BB101 boosts your devices battery health while charging

Replacing the batteries of your mobile devices is almost inevitable the longer you keep your device after daily charging and discharging. One company is hoping to extend your battery life even further and has created the Bluebat BB101 charging companion to help boost your battery health while your device is being charged. Preventing battery damage, overheating and overnight charging issues. The Bluebat BB101 can be used with any devices that use a standard USB charging cable whether it be a phone, headset, games console, smartwatch, tablet or other.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Bluebat BB101 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Bluebat BB101 charging companion project play the promotional video below.

“The battery metropolis that is LITHIUM CITY and its citizens (being all the chargeable devices) are under the influence of the dark negative charging forces. The charging forces and effects of “overcharging” including overnight charging, overheating and battery damage are a hidden problem. Did you know that the way we charge our devices can extend their battery life and capacity?”

“We believe we have come up with a great solution. We think there is nothing in the market like this. Designed and Developed in the United Kingdom, the Bluebat BB101 charging accessory is flexible, innovative, simple and easy to use.”

“The Bluebat BB101 is the charging companion that is simply connected in-line with your current USB cable and to the mains. With simple touch of a button, you can decide the time you want to charge your device and when you want to start charging.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the charging companion, jump over to the official Bluebat BB101 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

