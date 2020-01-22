Save 98% on the Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert

We have a great deal on the Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 98% off the normal price.

The Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert is available in our deals store for $29 and you can use the coupon 20SAVE20 for 20% off.

How would you feel if you could use Camtasia Studio, Camtasia 2, Final Cut Pro X, Wirecast, and iMovie to make videos and share them online? This course is here when you are ready to speed up your learning with the video production software effectively used for creating videos online. You will get a complete walkthrough of all the equipment most used today to film all kinds of different videos from simple talking head videos with a webcam, up through live streaming video games on Windows PC using a green screen and a capture card to an iMac with Wirecast. By the end of this course, you will have a clear understanding of how to produce videos.

Access 46 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7

Learn the significance of video production

Know the different types of videos

Get an introduction to video production software including Camtasia, Final Cut Pro, Wirecast & more

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Complete Photography Side Business Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals