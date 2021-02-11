Save 98% on the 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for $29.99, that’s a saving of 98% off the regular price.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Cloud Computing for Beginners – Infrastructure as a Service Getting Started with Cloud Computing Becoming a Cloud Expert – Microsoft Azure IaaS, Level 1 Becoming a Cloud Expert – Microsoft Azure IaaS, Level 2 Becoming a Cloud Expert – Microsoft Azure IaaS, Level 3 A Beginner’s Guide to a Microservices Architecture Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners – Level 1 Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners – Level 2 Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners – Level 3

You can find out more details about this great deal on the 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals