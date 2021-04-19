Save 97% on the Essential Cloud & Networking Certification Training Bundle

We have a great deal for our readers on the Essential Cloud & Networking Certification Training Bundle in our deals store today.

CCNA Routing & Switching Training

CCNA® Routing and Switching training can help you advance significantly in your networking career. CCNA® R&S is the first level in Cisco’s vaunted certification program and validates the competency levels of network professionals in routing, switching, and connectivity. Research shows that professionals with Cisco network administration skills earn 9% higher salaries than their peers. In this training, you’ll learn everything you need to know to pass Cisco’s ICND2 100-105 certification exam and begin pursuing higher career prospects.

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

The shift of enterprise technology infrastructure away from on-premises servers to cloud-based setups is only going to accelerate. That partly explains why there’s an enormous gap between what the tech industry needs in terms of AWS-certified professionals and the actual number of certified persons available. This 13-hour course aims to equip you with the type and depth of knowledge that will not only ensure you pass the exam, but also prepares you for the job market. With chapter-based quizzes and cloud-based practical lab exercises, this curriculum will help you get AWS certified.

Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (70-533) Training Course

This course will teach you how to provision and manage services in Microsoft Azure. You’ll learn how to implement infrastructure components like virtual networks, virtual machines, web and mobile apps, and storage in Azure. You’ll also discover how to plan for and manage Azure Active Directory (AD) and configure Azure AD with on-premises AD domains.

Graphical Network Simulator-3 (GNS3) Training

This training course for the Graphical Network Simulator-3 (GNS3) exam is ideal for network engineers and other professionals working in or aspiring to work in the networking domain. GNS3 integrates with virtual machines and uses the GNS3 templates to allow users to simulate complex networks and multi-vendor support so you can get fully hands-on experience. This course will help you learn everything from the installation of GNS3 to the practical use of Dynamips with real Cisco software images.

