Save 96% on the Complete IoT & Hardware eBook + Video Course Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the Complete IoT & Hardware eBook + Video Course Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 96% off the normal price.

The Complete IoT & Hardware eBook + Video Course Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29.99 it normally retails for $766.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Mastering Arduino [eBook]

Hands-On Robotics Programming with C++ [eBook]

Internet of Things Programming Projects [eBook]

Hands-On Industrial Internet of Things [eBook]

Practical Internet of Things Security [eBook]

Linux Device Driver Development Cookbook [eBook]

Build & Program Smart LEGO Mindstorm EV3 Robot [Video]

Internet of Things with Python & Raspberry Pi [Video]

Introduction to Internet of Things [Video]

Robotic Process Automation: RPA Fundamentals & Build a Robot [Video]

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Complete IoT & Hardware eBook + Video Course Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals