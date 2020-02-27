Save 89% on the 2020 AWS Big Data Specialty Certification Prep Course

We have an awesome deal on the 2020 AWS Big Data Specialty Certification Prep Course in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, you can save 89% off the regular price.

The 2020 AWS Big Data Specialty Certification Prep Course is available in our deals store for just 29.99, it normally retails for $295.

The Amazon Big Data Specialty takes a deeper dive into the AWS services that help collect, store, process, and analyze data. With 36 lectures, this course will expand on your knowledge of S3 and DynamoDB. Additionally, it will go through data collection services such as IoT and Kinesis, data processing services such as Elastic Map Reduce, Lambda, and Glue, analysis and visualization of that data using Athena, Kinesis, and QuickSight, and utilize and discuss security practices when using these services. If you are looking to power up your Big Data knowledge, then this is the class for you!

Access 36 lectures & 17 hours of content 24/7

Design big data solutions on AWS

Become intimately familiar w/ AWS Big Data Solutions

Pass the AWS Certified Big Data – Specialty Exam

You can find out more information about this great deal on the 2020 AWS Big Data Specialty Certification Prep Course over at our deals store at the link below.

