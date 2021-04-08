Save 75% on the 4Sync Premium 1TB Cloud Storage: 1-Year Subscription

We have a great deals on the 4Sync Premium 1TB Cloud Storage: 1-Year Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The 4Sync Premium 1TB Cloud Storage: 1-Year Subscription is available in our deals store for $49.99, that’s a saving of 75% off off the regular price.
Never get caught without an important file again. 4Sync is trustworthy online storage for your documents, music, photos, and other things you value. Anything you put on 4Sync becomes accessible anytime, anywhere on your computers, phones, and tablets or from the website with an incredibly intuitive interface. No more flash drives! 4Sync gives you 1TB of cloud storage with multi-way sync so you can access and use your files anywhere you are. Transfer or backup files in the blink of an eye. 4Sync protects all your data against disasters, equipment failure, or simple human errors.
Features of the 4Sync Premium 1TB Cloud Storage: 1-Year Subscription include :
- 1TB cloud storage for your photos, videos & other important files
- Accessible on your computers, phones & tablets
- Provides backup copies of your files & keeps them secure
- Securely share your files
- Designed for bloggers, students, teachers, photographers, businesses & other users, who value their time, store large amounts of text and media files and often need to share these files with others
4Sync Premium
- 1TB cloud storage
- Cross-platform data sync
- Photo & video backup
- “Comment Pins”: discuss image fragments or areas with other users online, in real time, directly in a 4Sync web app
- Link shortener: shorten links in a wep app for their easy sharing with others
- Granular access permissions: assign access permissions to shared folders, set up password protection and more
- Subdomain setup for shared folders
- Built-in media player
- Embed Audio/Video widgets: embed audio/video files from 4Sync for streaming on your website, blogs or forums
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.