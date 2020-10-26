Save 73% on the IzzBie Smart Private Internet: Router & 3-Yr Subscription

We have a great deal for our readers on the IzzBie Smart Private Internet: Router & 3-Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 73% off the normal price.

The IzzBie Smart Private Internet: Router & 3-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $79.99, it normally retails for $299.

The future of smart private internet is here. IzzBie lets you be at multiple places at the same time. How? IzzBie works like a portal to your home or office network, only you are the one who has the key to it. Simply plug it into your home router through an ethernet cable, and you have instant access to your home network anytime and from anywhere using a mobile device or computer. No limits! IzzBie gives you the power to combine as many local networks as you want together. It also has no VPN blocks and protects your online data with AES 256 bit encryption. Featured in Forbes, GadgetFlow, ZDNet, Mac Sources, and more Unlimited networks. Access all of your home & office networks simultaneously effortlessly

Important Details IzzBie ONE Router Power input: 5VDC Dimensions: 0.5″H x 4″L x 4″W

IzzBie Subscription Length of access: 3 years Full access to izzbie apps and features Login with 25 devices simultaneously Link with any numbers of izzbie ONEs Access up to 10 IP devices through each izzbie ONE Share your izzbie ONEs with others Invite others to join your izzbie Net Join others izzbie Nets

Includes IzzBie ONE Device

Power adapter

Manual

