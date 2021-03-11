Geeky Gadgets

Save 46% on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

We have an amazing deal on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is available in our deals store for $159.99, that’s a saving of 46% off off the regular price.

At the heart of Beats Solo3, Wireless On-Ear Headphones is the award-winning Beats sound. This headphone delivers premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics that maximizes clarity, breadth, and balance. With the Apple W1 chip, this headphone delivers up to 40 hours of battery life and a quick 5-minute fast fuel charging that provides 3 hours of playback, quickly getting you back on track. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day listening comfort. The headphones’ fast-flowing curves and pivoting ear cups complete this natural fit, designed for optimal comfort and sound delivery.

Specs

  • Color: gold
  • Materials: plastic
  • Dimensions: 21″ x 14″ x 23″
  • Weight: 1.9lbs
  • Fit: on-ear
  • Battery life: up to 40 hours
  • Apple audio chip: Apple W1 chip
  • Fast fuel charging: 5 minutes
  • Playback time: 3 hours
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0
  • On-ear controls function
    • Take calls
    • Control music
    • Activate Siri
  • Premium playback with fine-tuned acoustics
  • Adjustable fit
  • Sleek, streamlined design
  • High-performance
  • Wireless
  • Compatibility: Android & iOS
  • Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

