Three new Satechi USB-C chargers launch

Accessory and peripheral manufacturer Satechi has introduced three new USB-C chargers to its range this week in the form of the 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger, 66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger and 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall Charger priced at $70, $55 and $75.

Satechi 100W USB-C PD Wall

Unlock the full potential of USB-C Power Delivery with the Satechi 100W USB-C PD Wall, featuring next-gen Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to provide a faster, more efficient charge than before. With up to 100W output, the charger keeps up with even your most intensive tasks with a convenient foldable plug that makes it easy to take with you, wherever you need a powerful charge.

66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall

Power your on-the-go setup with the Satechi 66W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to charge up to three devices simultaneously. Equipped with three USB-C PD ports that automatically adjusts according to the ports connected, the charger supports multiple configurations up to 66W – whether it’s powering your MacBook Air at the home office or your iPad Air workspace on-the-go, the charger’s got you covered.

Satechi 108W USB-C

Supercharge your setup with the Satechi 108W USB-C 3-Port GaN Wall, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to three devices simultaneously. Equipped with three USB-C PD ports to support multiple configurations up to 108W, the charger can easily power your 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed, or your iPad Air setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging.

For full specifications on all the new USB-C chargers jump over to the official Satechi website by following the link below

Source : Satechi

