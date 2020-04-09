ADATA IM2S3314 M.2 2242 SATA III SSD introduced

ADATA has this week introduced their industrial grade IM2S3314 M.2 2242 SATA III solid state drive (SSD), featuring a compact design and created for smaller industrial applications. The new SSD sports a M.2 2242 form factor, as well as offering high compatibility and is easy installation says ADATA.

For added reliability and improved cost efficiency, the IM2S3314 implements ADATA’s proprietary A+ SLC technology. Combined with custom NAND Flash firmware with an A+ sorting algorithm to emulate SLC performance. “A+ SLC is highly reliable, provides excellent data integrity, and delivers a superb cost/performance balance” explains ADATA.

“As with all ADATA industrial-grade SSDs, the IM2S3314 has a 3K P/E cycles rating, enhancing its endurance, reliability, and stability. All these characteristics and capabilities make the IM2S3314 perfect for a wide range of applications, devices, and segments that require a compact SSD with excellent reliability and stability, such as thin clients, industrial PCs, industrial robots, autonomous vehicles, transportation, healthcare, aerospace, and more. For reliable use in most environments, the SSD can operate optimally in a wide range of temperatures, from -40°C to 85°C. “

“The IM2S3314 is built with high-quality WD (SanDisk) ICs and comes in a variety of capacities, from 16 GB-128 GB for A+ SLC and 32 GB-256 GB for MLC. The IM2S3314 uses the SATA 6.0 Gbps interface and is equipped with a powerful controller with continuous read and write speeds of up to 540/450 MB per second. For added stability and reliability the SSD supports a number of technologies including Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T.), which can indicate a possible imminent drive failure, and NCQ and Windows TRIM Command to boost performance. For convenient management of the SSD, users can take advantage of ADATA’s SSD Toolbox, which facilitates the monitoring and managing of the drives, with drive status, wear level, and lifespan information. For data accuracy and security the IM2S3314 also comes with BCH error correcting code technology.”

Source : ADATA

