Stop! The FIRST One UI 7 Settings You MUST Change!

Samsung’s One UI 7 update brings a host of new features and customization options, designed to enhance the functionality and user experience of Galaxy devices. Whether your focus is on personalizing your device, improving photography, or streamlining connectivity, this update offers tools to meet your needs. Below is a detailed look at the most impactful changes and why adjusting these settings can optimize your device in a new video from HotshotTek.

Enhanced Home Screen Customization

The One UI 7 update introduces a variety of tools to help you create a home screen that aligns with your preferences and daily requirements. Key improvements include:

Adjustable app icon sizes and the ability to remove labels, offering a cleaner and more minimalist appearance.

Support for landscape mode, making sure smoother transitions and better widget alignment when rotating your device.

Customizable app folders that can be resized for easier access and improved organization.

A countdown widget to track important events such as birthdays, holidays, or project deadlines.

These features provide greater flexibility, allowing you to design a home screen that is both functional and visually appealing. By tailoring these settings, you can create a layout that enhances your productivity and reflects your personal style.

Lock Screen Upgrades

The lock screen receives significant enhancements, combining aesthetic improvements with practical functionality. With the update, you can:

Customize clock styles and reposition them to better suit your preferences.

Add widgets such as camera controls, voice memos, or battery status for quick and convenient access.

Set up versatile lock screen shortcuts for features like live translation, flashlight, or low power mode.

These upgrades transform your lock screen into more than just a gateway to your device. It becomes a practical tool that provides quick access to essential features, saving you time and effort in your daily routine.

AI-Powered Camera Features

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced camera tools included in the One UI 7 update. These features are designed to make capturing and editing photos and videos more intuitive and effective:

The “Best Face” AI feature automatically selects the most flattering expressions for everyone in group photos, making sure high-quality results.

A smooth zoom slider offers precise control during video recording, available on select devices for enhanced usability.

An audio eraser tool removes unwanted background noise from videos, delivering cleaner and more professional results.

These tools empower users to capture moments with greater ease and precision, making the photography experience more enjoyable and rewarding.

Call Recording and Transcription

Managing phone calls becomes more efficient with the addition of call recording and transcription capabilities. Key highlights include:

AI-powered transcripts that separate speakers for improved clarity and organization.

The ability to replay or search through recorded calls, making it easier to review important conversations or retrieve specific details.

These features are particularly useful for professionals, students, or anyone who needs to keep track of critical discussions, making sure that no important information is overlooked.

Advanced Audio and Visual Tools

The update also introduces advanced tools for audio and visual recognition, making it easier to find information quickly. These include:

Music recognition tools that identify songs playing in your environment, helping you discover new music effortlessly.

Google’s reverse image search, accessible directly from the search bar, allowing you to find similar images or gather more information about a photo.

These tools enhance your device’s search capabilities, saving you time and effort while providing a seamless way to access relevant information.

Streamlined Device Connectivity

Connecting and managing devices is now more straightforward with the new “Nearby Devices” section. This feature simplifies device management by allowing you to:

Quickly connect or disconnect Bluetooth devices without navigating through multiple menus.

Seamlessly switch between headphones, speakers, or other peripherals for a smoother user experience.

This improvement ensures that managing your connected devices is more intuitive, making everyday tasks more convenient and efficient.

Android Auto Gaming Compatibility

For users of Android Auto, the update introduces gaming compatibility for select titles such as Angry Birds and Candy Crush. While your car is in park, you can enjoy these games directly on your vehicle’s display. This feature adds a touch of entertainment to your downtime, making waiting periods more enjoyable.

Why These Updates Matter

The One UI 7 update is designed to enhance your control, personalization, and convenience across Galaxy devices. From improved home and lock screen customization to advanced camera tools and seamless connectivity, these features are tailored to elevate your user experience. By exploring and adjusting these settings, you can unlock the full potential of your device, making sure it adapts to your unique lifestyle and preferences.

