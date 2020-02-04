Samsung’s launches industry first 16GB third gen High Bandwidth Memory 2E

Samsung has announced that it is launching an industry first 16GB third generation High Bandwidth Memory 2E (HBM2E).

The new 16GB High Bandwidth Memory 2E is twice the capacity of the previous generation memory and it is designed to be used for high performance computers and AI.

“With the introduction of the highest performing DRAM available today, we are taking a critical step to enhance our role as the leading innovator in the fast-growing premium memory market,” said Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to deliver on its commitment to bring truly differentiated solutions as we reinforce our edge in the global memory marketplace.”

Ready to deliver twice the capacity of the previous-generation 8GB HBM2 ‘Aquabolt’, the new Flashbolt also sharply increases performance and power efficiency to significantly improve next-generation computing systems. The 16GB capacity is achieved by vertically stacking eight layers of 10nm-class (1y) 16-gigabit (Gb) DRAM dies on top of a buffer chip. This HBM2E package is then interconnected in a precise arrangement of more than 40,000 ‘through silicon via’ (TSV) microbumps, with each 16Gb die containing over 5,600 of these microscopic holes.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung 16GB High Bandwidth Memory 2E over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals