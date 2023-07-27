Samsung Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in action (Video)

The new Samsung Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones were made official yesterday at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event and now we get to have a look at the two handsets in a new video.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Samsung Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones and their range of features, the handsets have a similar design to the previous models.

As we can see from the video, the overall design of the handsets has not changed much over last years devices, the hardware has been udpated with a new processor and there are also some other upgrades.

The Galaxy Z Fold has been a pioneer in transforming everyday productivity through a robust, big screen experience, evolving from Multi Window16 and App Continuity17 to a wide range of features including Taskbar,18 drag and drop and optimization of third-party apps. S Pen Fold Edition19 introduced in the third generation Fold in 2021, has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on Galaxy Z Fold5. These features and tools come together to deliver powerful productivity on a large screen and enable users to complete important tasks from anywhere.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals