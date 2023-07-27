Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 unveiled

Samsung has launched its latest folding smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, and these new handsets get a range of upgrades over the previous models, including an updated design, the latest hardware, and more.

The two handsets come with the latest high-end cameras, processors, and more, and both devices are now available to pre-order and they will be available from the 11th of August 2023.

Samsung Electronics today announced its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The industry-leading form factors offer unique experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customization options and powerful performance. The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design. These unrivalled foldable devices unlock extraordinary camera capabilities such as FlexCam to take photos from creative angles. With strong performance and an optimized battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

“Samsung is revolutionizing the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones over at Samsung at the link below, both devices are now available for pre-order.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals