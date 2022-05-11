Samsung using recycled materials in monitors and digital signage

Samsung has announced that it is starting to use recycled materials in its monitors and digital signage, in an attempt to make them more environmentally friendly.

The company is using recycled materials in the rear covers of its digital signage and monitors and it is also making these products more efficient.

As part of Samsung’s “Together for Tomorrow” vision, the company has applied recycled materials in its select monitor and digital signage products to minimize resource waste. Samsung is now using more recycled materials in its monitor and digital signage products, including the rear cover of its monitors and digital signage to increase resource circularity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Digital signage solutions including the 2022 Smart Signage also received certified energy efficiency grades that rise to new industry standards. Samsung also has incorporated eco-conscious packaging featuring recycled materials in all signage products since 2021.

To improve both resource and energy efficiency, Samsung is using a SoC (System on Chip) solution that, when applied to the monitors and signage, allows content to be displayed without any additional devices, saving both waste and energy. Plus, Samsung has extended its product lifespan with enhanced durability to further minimize waste.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s use of recycled products in the digital signage and monitors at the link below.

Source Samsung

