Samsung updates earnings guidance for Q4 2019

Samsung has updated its earnings guidance for Q4 of 2019, the company is expecting operating profits to decline by around 30% for the quarter.

This is on a year on year basis, when compared to quarter three of 2019 the company has seen sales down by 6.5 percent and profit down 9 percent.

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019.

• Consolidated Sales: Approximately 59 trillion Korean won

• Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 7.1 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

• Sales: 58 ~ 60 trillion Korean won

• Operating Profit: 7.0 ~ 7.2 trillion Korean won

