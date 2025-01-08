Samsung Unveils the Future of Smart Homes at CES 2025

Samsung Home AI, unveiled at CES 2025, is a groundbreaking innovation in smart living that seamlessly integrates with SmartThings-connected devices to create a personalized and adaptive home environment. By learning user habits and preferences, this intelligent ecosystem optimizes daily routines, enhances energy efficiency, and provides tailored solutions for wellness, productivity, and entertainment. From automating household chores to transforming living rooms into art galleries, Samsung Home AI is redefining the modern home experience, making it more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable for users.

Smart Solutions for Efficiency and Care

In the “Home for Efficiency” zone, Samsung demonstrated how AI-powered appliances like the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ and Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI simplify household tasks. The laundry combo intelligently adjusts washing and drying cycles based on fabric type, completing both tasks in one machine, while the Jet Bot Combo autonomously cleans and mops floors. These innovations not only save time but also reduce energy consumption, making them ideal for eco-conscious households looking to minimize their environmental impact without compromising on cleanliness and convenience.

The “Home for Loved Ones” zone showcased Samsung’s care solutions for families, pets, and even plants. SmartThings-connected sensors can detect incidents like falls and send emergency alerts to designated devices, ensuring the safety and well-being of loved ones. The Galaxy SmartTag2 allows users to track their pets’ activities, providing peace of mind and allowing them to monitor their furry friends’ health and whereabouts. These solutions demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to creating a home environment that cares for and protects all family members, regardless of their species.

Pricing and Availability

While Samsung has not yet announced specific pricing for its Home AI-enabled devices, many of these innovations are expected to roll out in 2025. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ and Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI will likely be available through Samsung’s official website and major retailers, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers. The Galaxy SmartTag2, already available for purchase starting at $29.99, offers an affordable entry point into Samsung’s smart home ecosystem. For updates on availability and pricing, consumers are encouraged to visit Samsung’s website or subscribe to their newsletter, ensuring they stay informed about the latest developments in smart home technology.

Specifications

Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™: AI-powered washing and drying in one machine, fabric-specific cycle adjustments, and energy-efficient operation.

AI-powered washing and drying in one machine, fabric-specific cycle adjustments, and energy-efficient operation. Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ AI: Autonomous vacuuming and mopping, learns user habits, controllable via Bixby voice commands, optimized cleaning routes.

Autonomous vacuuming and mopping, learns user habits, controllable via Bixby voice commands, optimized cleaning routes. SmartThings Sensors: Detect falls and send emergency alerts to connected devices, easy to install, long battery life.

Detect falls and send emergency alerts to connected devices, easy to install, long battery life. Galaxy SmartTag2: Tracks pets and personal items, starting at $29.99, compatible with SmartThings Find, replaceable battery.

Samsung’s Home AI ecosystem extends beyond efficiency and care, offering solutions for productivity and entertainment. The Galaxy Book5 series, featured in the “Home for Productivity” zone, offers AI tools for seamless multitasking, making it easier for users to work from home without compromising on performance or connectivity. The “Home for Art” zone transforms Samsung screens into digital canvases, showcasing masterpieces from world-renowned museums and allowing users to curate their own art collections. These features demonstrate the versatility of Samsung’s smart home solutions, catering to a wide range of interests and needs, from streamlining work-from-home setups to elevating living spaces with art. As Samsung continues to innovate and expand its Home AI ecosystem, consumers can expect even more exciting developments in the future, further transforming the way we live and interact with our homes.

