Samsung unveils its 2021 high resolution monitor line up

Samsung has unveiled its 2021 high resolution range of monitors, there are three models in the range, the Samsung S6, S7 and S8.

The Samsung S6 comes with a choice of either a 32, 27 or 24 inch display and all three monitors have a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, there is also a 34 inch model with a UWQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels.

The S7 model is available in a choice of two sizes 27 inches and 32 inches box displays have a UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2160.

The S8 is the top models in the range and this comes in two sizes 27 inches and 32 inches and both have a UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

You can find out more details about all of these new high resolution monitors from Samsung at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

“As demand for higher resolution monitors continues to increase, Samsung plans to continue to lead the market by unveiling new products that meet our customers’ needs.” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our 2021 High-Resolution lineup delivers dazzling picture quality and powers enhanced performance, all the while ensuring user comfort with a streamlined, eco-conscious design.”

Source Samsung

