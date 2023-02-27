Samsung unveils its next phase of 5G vRAN

Samsung has unveiled the next phase of its 5G vRAN with vRAN 3.0 and it comes with a range of improvements over vRAN 2.0.

Samsung Electronics announced the company is bringing next-level capabilities to its virtualized RAN (vRAN) to improve performance and increase power savings. The advanced vRAN software will boast a range of new “smart” features — optimized to address the needs of forward-looking operators. These include advanced capabilities that will help pave the path towards the next phase of network virtualization, including features that increase bandwidth support of Massive MIMO radios, analyze hourly traffic patterns to optimize network operating conditions, and automate networks with “sleep mode” to save energy consumption.

A leader in the vRAN market, Samsung has been contributing to the earliest massive commercial adoption of 5G virtualized networks across the world. The company has been the only major vendor that has conducted large-scale commercial vRAN deployments with Tier One operators on multiple continents — in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

“While Samsung’s 5G vRAN has successfully proven its performance by delivering results on par with traditional hardware-based equipment in commercial networks, we are moving fast into the next phase of vRAN software development — Samsung’s vRAN 3.0,” said Ji-Yun Seol, Vice President, Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “The software-centric nature of the solution allows us to add these enhanced capabilities — performance optimization and energy efficiency — much faster than traditional RAN hardware. Samsung’s newest features will add tremendous value to operators rapidly shifting to virtualized networks.”

You can find out more details about Samsung's new vRAN 3.0 5G vRAN over at Samsung's website at the link below.

Source Samsung





