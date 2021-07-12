Samsung Unpacked rumored for 11th of August

Samsung has yet to announce the date for their Samsung Unpacked event, according to Evan Blass, the event will take place on the 11th of August 2021. Samsung normally holding their summer press event some time in August.

The event will see Samsung announce a range of new devices that we have been hearing rumors about over the last few weeks.

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 3 a the event and their Galaxy Z Flip 3and according to Evan Blass there will be a number of other devices at the event.

This will include the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active and also some new Galaxy Buds headphones.

So it would appear that Samsung is planning on launching a range of new devices at their August press event, Evan Blass showed off Gifs of many of these new devices on Twitter. These are devices we have heard lots about over the last few weeks and months.

As yet there is no confirmation from Samsung about this rumored date of the 11th of August for the Samsung Unpacked event, as soon as we get some more details on the devices and the event, we will let you know.

Source Evan Blass, The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals