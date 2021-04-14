Samsung Unpacked event announced for April 28th

Samsung has announced that it will be holding a Samsung Unpacked press event on the 28th of April, the event will be live streamed online on Samsung’s website and also on YouTube.

Samsung has said that it will be unveiled it’s ‘Most Powerful Galaxy’ at this new press event, exactly what the device is has yet to be revealed.

Join Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 28th April and discover the most powerful Galaxy yet. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom UK and Samsung YouTube at 15:00 BST.

Stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom UK to get regular updates ahead of the event as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Unpacked event at the link below, it will take place at 15:00 BST on the 28th of April.

