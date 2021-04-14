Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Unpacked event announced for April 28th

By

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung has announced that it will be holding a Samsung Unpacked press event on the 28th of April, the event will be live streamed online on Samsung’s website and also on YouTube.

Samsung has said that it will be unveiled it’s ‘Most Powerful Galaxy’ at this new press event, exactly what the device is has yet to be revealed.

Join Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 28th April and discover the most powerful Galaxy yet. The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom UK and Samsung YouTube at 15:00 BST.

Stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom UK to get regular updates ahead of the event as well as the latest device information and multimedia resources.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Unpacked event at the link below, it will take place at 15:00 BST on the 28th of April.

Source Samsung

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets