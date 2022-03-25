Samsung Unbox & Discover 2022 teaser trailer (Video)

Samsung is holding a press conference next week which is called Samsung Unbox & Discover 2022, the company has now released a teaser trailer for the event.

The event will take place on the 30th of March and we will get to find out more details about the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs at the event and more. You can see the teaser video below.

Ahead of the livestream broadcast of their 2022 Unbox & Discover event, Samsung Electronics has released a brief preview of the event in the form of a teaser video. Take a look at the video below for a sneak peak into how Samsung is set to redefine the role of the screen on March 30, along with the new viewing experiences set to be heralded by the all-new Neo QLED 8K lineup.

Be sure to tune in to Samsung’s Unbox & Discover 2022 event on either Samsung Newsroom or Samsung.com on March 30 at 11 p.m. KST to learn more about the future of the screen experience.

We will have more details about the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs at the Samsung Unbox & Discover 2022 when it takes place next week. We are looking forward to finding out more details about these high-end 8K TVs.

Source Samsung

