Samsung TV Plus update brings new UI and more

Samsung has announced that it is bringing some new features and updates to its Samsung TV Plus platform, this will include a range of enhancements for their UI (User Interface) and some other new features.

This new update for Samsung TV Plus is being released in 24 countries and it will bring enhancements to more than 2,500 channels on the platform, you can see more details about the changes below.

The new Samsung TV Plus update includes a redesigned home screen to provide an overview of content available for viewing, in addition to popular titles and recently watched content.

The updated UI also features newly added categories on the left side of the home screen to include sections such as Live TV, Movies/TV Shows, Music, Kids and Settings, and more. Each category offers a broad range of content that can be easily accessed at any time.

Additionally, region-specific tabs have been added based on each region’s content catalogue and user preference to meet the needs of different markets:

Music tab for the U.S., Australia, New Zealand

Kids tab for the U.S., Europe, Brazil, Mexico, India

News tab for India with multilingual support

You can find out more information about all the new Samsung TV Plus features and range of changes over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



