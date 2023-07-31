Samsung TV Plus gets FIFA+

Samsung has announced its free TV service, Samsung TV Plus will now get a new FIFA+ channel to bring more sports and football to the platform and this will include archive highlights from the men’s and women’s games.

“Samsung is delighted to be adding the FIFA+ channel to Samsung TV Plus, thereby expanding the roster of sports content available on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices,” commented Richard Jakeman, Head of Business Development at Samsung Electronics Europe. “Launching globally with a rich lineup of curated FIFA+ content will add incredible value to our customers, and with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ continuing, they’ll also be able to experience content that marks the next exciting chapter in the Women’s game.”

The announcement comes as the highly anticipated Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand continues apace.

FIFA+ will offer customers access to thousands of hours of content about football’s greatest stories. The channel’s Originals are full-length documentaries, docuseries and shorts, delivering global storytelling around the Men’s and Women’s game. They include “The Happiest Man in the World” (the genius, maverick, mentor and rebel that is Ronaldinho), “Croatia: Defining a Nation” (the story of how a group of footballers defined a new nation through football) and “Bravas de Juárez” (the inspiring sacrifices behind the dream of a Latin American women’s football team), among countless others — in both long- and short-form.

You can find out more details about FIFA+ on the Samsung TV Plus over at Samsung at the link below, Samsung already offers a wide range of sports content on the platform,.

Source Samsung



