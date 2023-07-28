Samsung and Microsoft announce on-device attestation for enterprise

Samsung and Microsoft have announced a new partnership to improve security for businesses and enterprises with the launch of the first on-device attestation solution for enterprises.

The device attestation is designed to confirm. devices identity and you can see more information on how this will work and how it can improve security for businesses below.

Device attestation can help ensure a device’s identity and health, verifying that it has not been compromised. On-device, mobile hardware-backed device attestation — available on Samsung Galaxy1 devices and combined with protection from Microsoft Intune — now adds enhanced security and flexibility. For enterprises, this is an extra layer of protection against compromised devices falsely claiming to be known and healthy, gaining access to sensitive corporate data. Additionally, organizations can now enable employees to bring their own device (BYOD) to work with the confidence that they are protected with the same level of security as company owned devices. For employees, this means added flexibility for their personal Galaxy devices to safely access their work environment.

In a rapidly evolving landscape with changing work habits and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, Zero Trust is a security model based on three principles: always assume breach, verify explicitly and provide least privilege access. Implementation of Zero Trust has become mandated by regulated industries and public sector customers, such as the United States government.2 This requires a new approach for enforcing security end-to-end, from apps to the network and the device itself, regardless of device ownership and enrollment.

You can find out more details about this new solution for enterprise from Samsung and Microsoft over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



