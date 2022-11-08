Samsung to supply Airbus with 400,000 rugged devices

Samsung has announced that it will supply Airbus with 400,000 rugged devices, this will include the company’s rugged smartphones and tablets.

Airbus will use the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active to supply emergency services in France.

Samsung announces that it has been chosen as a partner in the consortium co-led by Airbus and Capgemini, which has been selected by the Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories as part of lot 2 of the Radio Network of the Future (RRF).

The establishment of this secure broadband network on the initiative of the French government aims to modernize the means of communication of the emergency and internal security forces. In order to allow them to benefit from numerous multimedia services thanks to 4G or 5G, Samsung and Airbus will work together to equip nearly 400,000 users with Samsung rugged terminals: smartphones (Galaxy XCover Pro) and tablets (Galaxy Tab Active).

These terminals, resistant to extreme conditions of use, are particularly suitable for national police forces, firefighters, or civil security. In addition, a homogeneous fleet will promote synergies and real-time collaboration between users, and simplify the maintenance and updating of devices as well as their security.

