Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro goes on sale in the USA

The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro is now available to buy in the USA, the handset is now available with Verizon Wireless in the US for $599.99. The handset was made official back in June and now it is going on sale in the USA.

The handset will also be available directly on Amazon and on Samsung’s website in the USA later this month, it will also be coming to more carriers.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that has a Ful HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The device features a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB og included storage, there is also a microSD card slot and it features a 4050 mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro features a range of cameras, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is also a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, the device will come with Android 12 and One UI 4.1

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro is designed to be a rugged smartphone it comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and it features a MIL-STD-810H certification.

Source Sammobile



