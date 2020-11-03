Samsung The Frame gets new art from Etsy

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Etsy to bring some of the art from the platform to Samsung’s Art Store for the Samsung The Frame TV.

These new art works for The Frame TV are from a range of artists from the Etsy store, you can see more details below.

Available worldwide beginning October 28, the collection of imaginative and family-friendly art features five popular Etsy artists: Jorey Hurley, Elly Mackay, Melanie Mikecz, David Scheirer and Mirlande Jean-Gilles, who work in a variety of mediums from collage to watercolor. The 25 selected works from the artists feature a mix of vivid illustrations, colorful collages, and whimsical imagery and graphics that come alive on The Frame’s QLED screen, awakening imagination in any room of the house.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s new artwork for their The Frame TV over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

