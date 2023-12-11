Samsung teams up with Mastercard on Wallet Express

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with Mastercard for Wallet Express, which is a new program for Mastercard and it is designed to help banks offer digital wallets to their customers.

By incorporating Wallet Express, issuers can provide their customers with Samsung Wallet. In turn, consumers have a wide range of ways to pay, including with their Galaxy wearable devices. Paying with a Galaxy Watch brings greater speed and convenience to the in-store shopping experience.

Teg Dosanjh, Vice President, Samsung Electronics Europe, commented: “We are excited to be joining Mastercard´s Wallet Express to give consumers more flexibility to make payments almost anywhere they need to. Millions of people already choose Samsung Wallet, and this partnership will give more people the opportunity to use the safe and secure Samsung Pay service on their Galaxy device”.

Valerie Nowak, Executive Vice President, Product & Innovation, Mastercard Europe, commented: “We´re proud that Samsung are joining our Wallet Express programme, which provides consumers with a broad range of choice. It seamlessly integrates Samsung Wallet into their banking experience, allowing flexibility to decide how consumers make payments using their favorite Galaxy mobile and wearable devices”.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s partnership with Mastercard on Wallet Express in the UK over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



