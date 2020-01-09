Samsung T7 Touch portable SSD announced at CES

Samsung has launched a new portable solid state drive at this years CES, the Samsung T7 Touch and it comes with a built in fingerprint reader which can be used to secure your files. It comes with 256 bit AES encryption.
The T7 Touch comes with a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s it is apparently twice as fast as the previous version.
“Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Biz Team, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor.”
Here are the specifications:
|Category
|Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch
|Samsung Portable SSD T7*
|Capacity
|2TB/1TB/500GB
|Interface
|USB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility
|Dimensions (LxWxH)
|85 x 57 x 8.0mm (3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches)
|Weight
|58 grams (2.0 oz)
|Transfer Speed
|Up to 1,050 MB/s
|UASP Mode
|Supported
|Encryption
|AES 256-bit hardware data encryption
|Security
|Password Protection S/W
Fingerprint Recognition
|Password Protection S/W
|Software
|Samsung Portable SSD Software 1.05
|Certifications
|CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB
|RoHS Compliance
|RoHS2
|Colors
|Black & Silver
|TBD
|Connectivity
|USB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A
|Warranty
|Three (3) Year Limited Warranty6
It will go on sale this month and prices will start at $129.99 for the 500GB model, $229 for the 1TB model and $399 for the 2TB model.
You can find out more information about the new Samsung T7 Touch Solid State Drive over at Samsung at the link below.
Source Samsung