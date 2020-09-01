Samsung starts mass production of 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM at World’s Largest Semiconductor Line

Samsung has announced that it has started production of its 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM at the World’s largest semiconductor line.

Samsung is using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology and this new 6Gb LPDDR5 DRAM is built on Samsung’s third-generation 10nm-class (1z) process.

Spanning more than 128,900 square meters (over 1.3 million square feet) – equivalent to about 16 soccer fields – Samsung’s Pyeongtaek Line 2 is the largest-scale semiconductor production line to date.

The new Pyeongtaek line will serve as the key manufacturing hub for the industry’s most advanced semiconductor technologies, delivering cutting-edge DRAM followed by next-generation V-NAND and foundry solutions, while reinforcing the company’s leadership in the Industry 4.0 era.

