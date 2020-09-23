Samsung SSD 980 PRO SSD from $90

Samsung has introduced its first ever consumer PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, the 980 PRO storage this week, designed for professionals and consumers who want cutting-edge performance in their high-end PCs, workstations and game consoles, says Samsung.

The Samsung SSD 980 PRO is available in 1TB, 500GB and 250GB capacities and will be available worldwide starting this month September 2020. While the larger 2TB capacity version will be available by the end of 2020. 980 PRO pricing starts from $90 for the 250GB version.

“Over the years, Samsung has continuously challenged the limits of high-speed flash memory storage solutions,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz at Samsung Electronics. “The new 980 PRO SSD reflects our continuing commitment to delivering exceptional products consumers have come to expect from Samsung.”

“Samsung’s first ever consumer PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, the 980 PRO is an optimal choice for users who work with 4K and 8K content, play graphics-heavy games or otherwise use their PC for data-intensive applications. Delivering sequential read and write speeds as high as 7,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s respectively, in addition to random read and write speeds of up to 1,000K IOPS, the 980 PRO delivers speeds twice as fast as PCIe 3.0 SSDs and up to 12.7 times as fast as SATA SSDs. What’s more, Samsung’s 980 PRO comes with a nickel coating thermal control system that provides improved reliability.”

Source : Samsung

